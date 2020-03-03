Derrick Webster will battle Gabriel Pham in the South Jersey Super Middleweight Showdown 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.
Presented by Hard Hitting Promotions, the event will feature Webster, an 11-year professional boxer with a record of 28-2 and 14 knockouts, and Pham, also an 11-year professional, with a record of 11-2 and five knockouts. The event will highlight an eight-bout card.
Bally’s is located at 1900 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Tickets are $50 and $100 VIP, $65 ringside. Go to TicketMaster.com or Caesars.com/Ballys-AC.
— Emily Montgomery
