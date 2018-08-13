This week’s wacky holiday celebrates one of the most beloved of all entrees, steak. Specifically filet mignon, as Monday, Aug. 13, is National Filet Mignon Day. There are lots of spots where one can find filet mignon, but our pick is Vic & Anthony’s at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The steaks here just seem to come out perfect every time and the filet —which comes in your choice of 6, 8 or 12-ounce portions — is melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Golden Nugget is located at 600 Huron Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to VicAndAnthonys.com for more info. — Ryan Loughlin
