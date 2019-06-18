Wetlands Institute Trail

A greater yellowlegs forages in the tidal pools at the Wetlands Institute. (Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor will host a celebration in honor of their 50 years of research, conservation and education.

Guests will be able to explore the vast wetlands with guided walks, back bay boat, kayak and paddleboard tours. Kids can get up close to the animals with touch tanks, live animal demonstrations and other interactive programs.

Attendees will learn about the founding of the Institute and its historical significance within the region as well as for environmental research, conservation and education.

Arts and crafts demonstrations will be included as well as live music and some tasty local fare from food trucks.

Admission is free, but advance reservations and additional fees are required for boat, kayak and paddleboard tours.

The Wetlands institute is located at 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd. in Stone Harbor. Go to WetlandsInstitute.org for more info.

