Pork fans will have good reason to celebrate this weekend, as the Inaugural Rib-Off Festival comes to Byrne Plaza in Wildwood on from 2-10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 4.
Available throughout the weekend will be food trucks, local tent vendors, artisan and rib related vendors, free family and kids' activities plus wine and craft beers.
Sunday’s event will include a DJ with country line dancing instructions, as well as a rib-off contest followed by judging and an awards presentation.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave in Wildwood. For more information, call 732-481-2311.
