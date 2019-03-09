On Saturday, March 9, the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place. Now in its 33rd year, this parade has been turning the Boardwalk green since 1986. With the luck of the Irish on their side, more than 40 local business and organizations participate in the parade. The famed Atlantic City Boardwalk turns into one big celebration of all-things Irish. The revelers come decked out in green, a jolly time is had by all and the parade continues to raise money for scholarships given to area students. However, there are some changes to this year’s parade. Most notably there have been minor adjustments to the parade route. The parade will start at noon at Rhode Island Avenue and march toward Arkansas Avenue, where the floats and vehicles will exit. The parade lasts from noon till about 4 p.m. Go to ACStPatricksDayParade.com
— Danielle Gomes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.