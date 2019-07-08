The popular parking lot game returns to the Wildwoods beach for the 10th Annual Wildwood Cornhole Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14.
Teams of two will compete in the tournament over two days, all vying for cash and prizes. Copetitors will test their accuracy with bean bags as they try to slide, bounce, roll and swish their way to 21 points before their opponents can.
Saturday’s tournament will begin at 11 a.m. The winning team will receive a professional Cornhole set. Registration is $25 per team and all ages are welcome.
Sunday’s tournament will begin with a mandatory meeting at 10 a.m., and bags will fly at 10:30 a.m. The top six teams will receive cash prizes, and the grand prize winner from Sunday’s tournament will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000. Registration for Sunday is $45 per team ($50 day-of), and all players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.
Tournaments will take place on the beach between Wildwood and Oak Avenues. Registration can be completed online prior to the event or on the day of. Food and cold beverages, including beer, will be available for purchase on both days.
For more information, go to WildwoodCornhole.com.
