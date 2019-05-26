Byrne Plaza

Don you spurs and head to Country Band Concert Weekend, one of many festivals coming to Byrne Plaza in Wildwood this summer.

 PROVIDED

Don your cowboy hat and spurs and head on down to Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood for the Country Band Concert Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2. The event will feature live country music daily, food trucks, artisan vendors, a DJ, kids' activities, along with wine and craft beer tastings/sales in the garden/tent area. Hours are 2-10 p.m. Saturday noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free entry. Byrne Plaza is at 3400 Pacific Ave. For more information, go to DooWW.com.

 

