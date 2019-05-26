Don your cowboy hat and spurs and head on down to Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood for the Country Band Concert Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2. The event will feature live country music daily, food trucks, artisan vendors, a DJ, kids' activities, along with wine and craft beer tastings/sales in the garden/tent area. Hours are 2-10 p.m. Saturday noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free entry. Byrne Plaza is at 3400 Pacific Ave. For more information, go to DooWW.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.