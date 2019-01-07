Wildwood will once again host the Special Olympics New Jersey’s annual Polar Bear Plunge. The event, which takes place 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, will be held on the beach behind the Wildwoods Convention Center. Check in takes place from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. inside the Convention Center. The event is free for spectators to watch, but plungers must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges in order to participate.
For those looking for something to do the night before, Special Olympics New Jersey will host a Beef ’n Brrr Benefit from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Blue Water Grille at the Bolero Resort and Conference Center in Wildwood, from 7-11 p.m. A $20 donation will raise money for the event and includes roast beef sandwiches, salad, wings and draft beer, as well as a 50/50 raffle, live auction and live music. You do not need to be a participant in the Plunge to attend the Beef ’n Brrr Benefit. Blue Water Grille is located at 3320 Atlantic Ave. in Wildwood. The Wildwood Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood.
For more info, go to NJPolarPlunge.org.
— Ryan Loughlin
