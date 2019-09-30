Returning to Wildwood this weekend is the annual Race of Gentlemen, which runs Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6.
Guests can expect multiple races over two days from purpose built pre and post war vehicles and motorcycles, live music from multiple bands, food provided by local vendors, libations provided by Holly Beach Vol Fire Co., and multiple fun attractions. The races take place on the beach at Schellenger Avenue.
Weekend passes are $50.
Pre-race events will be held Thursday and Friday at various locations. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to TheRaceOfGentlemen.com.
