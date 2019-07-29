The North American Grappling Association (NAGA) presents an exciting weekend of mixed martial arts grappling at the Wildwoods Convention Center from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4. The tournament will feature 400 gi and no-gi divisions with contestants of all ages from the tri-state area.
NAGA is the world’s largest mixed grappling tournament circuit with over 700,000 competitors worldwide. Competitions on Saturday will feature youth divisions only. Competitions on Sunday will feature adult and teen divisions only. Awards will be presented to the winners in various categories.
Admission is $15 per person and tickets will be available at the door the day of the event. Children 7 years of age and under are free.
The W#ildwoods convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. For additional information, please call 860-295-0403 or visit www.NagaFighter.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.