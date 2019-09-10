The Annual New Jersey State Firemen’s Convention returns to the Wildwoods Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 12-14, which looks to attract thousands of firefighters and their families to the five-mile island for meetings, seminars, parades and a special fireworks display.
Firetrucks and fire apparatus from around the state will be displayed in the Wildwoods Convention Center parking lots. The Five Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen's Association will also present an expo of fire equipment and vendors of fire related products — often described as the largest exposition of its kind east of the Mississippi — in Fox Park across from the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. inside the Wildwoods Convention Center; and that evening at 9 p.m. a special fireworks display will light up the sky one last time for the 2019 summer season, on the beach at Pine Avenue.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, the Firemen’s parade will begin at New Jersey Avenue and Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest, proceeding north to 20th Avenue in North Wildwood. For additional information, go to NJSFA.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.