The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce will host the Wildwoods Food & Music Fest from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue between Wildwood and Schellenger avenues in Wildwood. The festival will feature two stages of live music featuring crafters, food vendors, games, a pie eating contest and more. A “Kids Korner” with activities including pumpkin painting, hat making and inflatable bounce houses will be open from noon – 5 p.m. Rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6.
For more info, go to Wildwoods.com.
