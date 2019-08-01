The annual Wildwoods Baby Parade which was originally scheduled for July 31, has been postponed due to weather. The parade has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, August 1. The event will be held rain or shine.
The parade kicks off in front of the Wildwoods sign on the Boardwalk. Judging will take place during lineup at the Hand Avenue parking lot between 5-5:45 p.m. The parade will proceed north on the Boardwalk to Montgomery Avenue where it will head down the ramp and cross over Ocean Avenue into Fox Park. At Fox Park there will be a kids promenade, free activities and bounce houses for children participating in the parade. Prizes and awards will be announced at 7:45 p.m.
In case of rain, the Parade will be held inside the Wildwoods Convention Center in the Oceanfront Arena.
For more information about the Wildwoods Baby Parade, please call 609-729-4000.
