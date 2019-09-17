The Wildwoods Fall Fest Food Truck and Music Fest is back again and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Fox Park.
There will be food trucks, live music by Animal House and Arsenal NJ, a kids zone as well as virtual reality gaming and a paint your own pumpkin patch. If you are the competitive type, there will pie eating contests with prizes. Admission to the festival is free.
Fox Park is located at 4500 Ocean Ave. in Wildwood. For more information visit www.dinamediagroup.com
