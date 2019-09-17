Wildwood fall fest

The Wildwoods Fall Fest Food Truck and Music Fest is back again and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Fox Park. 

There will be food trucks, live music by Animal House and Arsenal NJ, a kids zone as well as virtual reality gaming and a paint your own pumpkin patch. If you are the competitive type, there will pie eating contests with prizes. Admission to the festival is free.

Fox Park is located at 4500 Ocean Ave. in Wildwood. For more information visit www.dinamediagroup.com

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments