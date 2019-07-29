Absecon Ligthouse

PROVIDED

Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City celebrates its 162 birthday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, kids up to 12 years old are invited to climb Absecon Lighthouse for free (must be accompanied by an adult) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of National Lighthouse Day. But that's not all — there will be a range of activities on the lawn from 1-4 p.m. including corn hole, ladder ball, frisbees and a 30-foot sprinkler to run through. Additionally, Hayday Coffee will pop in to serve their specialty brews. Adults are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and hang out.

Then from 3:30 to 6 p.m., NJ Researchers of Paranormal Evidence will fill you in on the ghosts of the lighthouse with stories and paranormal evidence.

Lastly, enjoy a sunset wine tasting while enjoying live tunes by Groove Heart from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person for the wine tasting, which goes toward lighthouse preservation. Dogs on leashes are always welcome in the garden and the museum. 

Absecon Lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., A.C. Go to AbseconLighthouse.org.

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments