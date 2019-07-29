On Wednesday, Aug. 7, kids up to 12 years old are invited to climb Absecon Lighthouse for free (must be accompanied by an adult) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in honor of National Lighthouse Day. But that's not all — there will be a range of activities on the lawn from 1-4 p.m. including corn hole, ladder ball, frisbees and a 30-foot sprinkler to run through. Additionally, Hayday Coffee will pop in to serve their specialty brews. Adults are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and hang out.
Then from 3:30 to 6 p.m., NJ Researchers of Paranormal Evidence will fill you in on the ghosts of the lighthouse with stories and paranormal evidence.
Lastly, enjoy a sunset wine tasting while enjoying live tunes by Groove Heart from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person for the wine tasting, which goes toward lighthouse preservation. Dogs on leashes are always welcome in the garden and the museum.
Absecon Lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., A.C. Go to AbseconLighthouse.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.