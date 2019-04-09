wine and chocolate
Wildwood's Byrne Plaza will be ground zero for this year's Downtown Wildwood Wine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend. Taking place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14, the event is the first of nine festivals to be held at Byrne Plaza in 2019 and will feature a variety of food trucks and tented vendors peddling everything from wines and fine chocolates to gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. In addition, folks can expect lawn games, a bounce house, live music from Bittersweet Duo, an Easter egg hunt, a giant Easter basket contest, giveaways and more. There will even be a cigar smoking lounge featuring specially blended John Hay chocolate cigars.

Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info go to DoWW.com

