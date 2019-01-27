For the third straight year, A.C. Weekly's Wing Wars returned to the Grand Ballroom at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City on Saturday, Jan. 26. The event was a massive success, with 20 restaurants all competing for a variety of awards. The wings varied from sweet to spicy with each restaurant coming up with their own signature twist.

The winners were as follows:

Fat Boy Munch Club Awards:

Fattest Presentation: Blue Water Grill

Fattest Imagination: Kuro

The "I can't feel my face" award: Blind Rhino

XXL Heavenly Combo: VUE and Michael Patrick's Brasserie

People's Choice Awards:

Best Wing:

1st place: Blind Rhino and Michael Patrick's Brasserie (Tie)

2nd place: AC Burger Co.

3rd Place: Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Best Dipping Sauce:

1st place: Michael Patrick's Brasserie

2nd place: Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

3rd place: Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

Judges Awards:

1st place: Chelsea 5 Gastropub

2nd place: Guy Fieri's Bar-B-Que Joint

3rd place: Villain & Saint

