The year 1939 was quite a year for Hollywood. Often considered the best year ever for movies, it included time-honored screen gems such as “Dark Victory,” “Goodbye, Mr. Chips,” “Of Mice and Men,” “Wuthering Heights,” “Ninotchka,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” and a sleepy little film called “Gone with the Wind.”
Arguably, though, perhaps the most cherished movie to come out of La-La-Land that year was “The Wizard of Oz.”
Based on the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, the making of the movie was rife with backstage turmoil and drama (see sidebar), yet the end result was pure magic filled with a cast of beloved characters, songs that are still performed today and a timeless story that every generation of children since its debut at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Aug. 15, 1939 has been weaned on.
In fact, “The Wizard of Oz” is on practically every Top 10 list the American Film Institute has: Movie Musical (No. 3), Fantasy (No. 1), Villains (No. 4, the Wicked Witch of the West), Song (No. 1, “Over the Rainbow”). It even made the Top 10 in the AFI’s 100 Greatest American Films of All Time.
As we near its 80th anniversary this August, we’ve discovered that there are many ways to honor this film all summer — some are quite obvious, others you may have to suspend your disbelief for.
But isn’t that what “The Wizard of Oz” is all about — forgetting what you know as an adult, tossing away all biases and prejudices, and learning to dream again — just like a starry-eyed, young farm girl from Kansas? And — of course — realizing that no matter what it is that you’re longing for, there’s really no place like home.
Here are some activities that serve as a nod to this great American classic film:
Judy Garland, Part 1
Known for her stunning sepia-toned portraits of famous actresses from Hollywood’s Golden Age (think Bette Davis, Hedy Lamarr, Joan Crawford among numerous other talented beauties) that are surrounded by bright and bold colors, artist Elise Cashman Bond finally painted Judy Garland. Rarely does Bond ever paint her “ladies” in costume, but in honor of the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz,” she thought it fitting to do so. Garland’s image (see cover photo) is in Bond’s latest style where, instead of an exquisite patterned background from the era, as of late she is painting her women with “crowns” of bright flowers, birds and sometimes fruit to tell their story. For Garland, Bond used colors and items represented in the film (see Editor’s Note, Page 2). Bond says of Garland, “While (show) business was not kind to Judy, what she left us with were beautiful memories of yesteryear.”
Judy Garland, Part 2
Artist and co-owner of Nashville North Studios Judy Saylor Allison was named after Judy Garland who famously portrayed Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” when she was 16 years old. Coincidentally, Allison’s mom’s name was Dorothy. Allison, who frequently paints Georgia O’Keefe inspired flowers, created a red sunflower acrylic titled “Judy Garland Sunflower” (right, 30” x 40”) in honor of the singer/actress. The color red is, of course, a nod to the Ruby Slippers. Find Allison’s works at NNS, 210 New Road, Suite 8, Linwood. NashvilleNorthStudios.com.
Dorothy
Make that, Detective Dorothy, when The Palm hosts “The Murder of Oz,” a murder-mystery dinner 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Tragedy strikes when Dorothy and the gang are in Oz. A murder occurs and it’s up to Dorothy and the others to solve it. Join the friends on this treacherous journey, as you dine on a three-course meal. The dinner-and-show package is $85 per person and reservations are required. Contact Barbara Bermel at 609-344-0483 or bbermel@thepalm.com to reserve seats. The Palm is located in The Quarter at Tropicana, 2801 Pacific Ave. Go to ThePalm.com.
Kansas
Dorothy Gale couldn’t wait to leave Kansas. Then she couldn’t wait to return. One of America’s most iconic rock bands whose career spans over 40 years, Kansas will perform hits such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind” at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 31 and June 1. Tickets are $45-$145. 1000 Boardwalk, A.C. Ticketmaster.com.
Ruby slippers
Every girl needs a fabulous pair of shoes. Dorothy finally got them when she landed in Munchkinland. Her ruby slippers were so fly, that a wicked ol’ witch even tried to take them from her. Right. Off. Her. Feet. MaDe Chocolate Bar has a ruby red chocolate shoe, right, that can be easily shared. Or not. $35. 121. S. Tennessee Ave., A.C. MadeACChocolate.com.
Witch’s hat
The only thing to remain of the Wicked Witch of the West once she melted is her hat. Due to a lack of witch population here in South Jersey, there aren’t too many of ways to honor this character outside of the Halloween season. This is where the historic town of Cape May comes in. Considered to be a haunted town, there are several trolley tours that point out spooky sites. However, to view a real “witch’s cap,” hop aboard the popular Historic District Trolley Tour, which will point out a few witch’s caps, or turrets, on the top of buildings. Witches’ caps are unique to the Queen Anne style (1885-1910) of architecture from the Victorian era. Of particular note is the one on Beauclaire’s Bed & Breakfast (above, 23 Ocean St.) Tours run daily from March to December, weekends January and February; $15 for adults, $8 for kids. CapeMayMAC.org.
Cowardly Lion
One of the more lovable of Dorothy’s friends is the charming Cowardly Lion. I mean, who hasn’t tittered at him singing about getting “the noyve?” The exact opposite of cowardly are the majestic African lions, right, at the Cape May County Zoo. Now is the perfect time of year to visit them, when it’s not too hot and not too cold. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch them at feeding time. 707 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. CapeMayCountyNJ.gov.
Rainbow
Dorothy famously sings about going “Over the Rainbow” when still in black-and-white — aw heck — grey Kansas. After being side-swiped in the head by her window during a tornado, she gets the chance to bring some color into her world via a dream. Sugar Factory at Hard Rock is all about bright, cheery colors. What better way to go over the rainbow yourself than with their Rainbow Sliders, right? These yummy mini hamburgers will have you singing a rainbow, too, with rolls in various colors like red and yellow and pink and green, purple and orange and blue … 1000 Boardwalk, A.C. HardRockHotels.com.
Emerald City
When Dorothy and her posse finally reached Emerald City after a long and harrowing journey, what they really need instead of a makeover, is a drink. Why there’s no Irish pub in Emerald City is beyond us. Luckily, South Jersey has plenty o’ pubs inspired by the Emerald Isle. For authenticity’s sake, try The Irish Pub, and raise a glass of Guinness to Dorothy and her crew. 164 St. James Place, A.C. TheIrishPub.com.
Apples
Apples were a small but pivotal part of the movie. Hungry and weary from traveling by foot, Dorothy and the Scarecrow come across apple trees and begin to pick some off the branches. The witch, however, put a spell on those trees, which come to life and start to use the apples as weapons, throwing them at the two friends. This is not apple season in South Jersey, of course. But it is festival season. One of the biggest around is the South Jersey Arts & Music Fest at Appel Farm on June 1 and 2. Enjoy two days of jam-packed family fun like live music, crafts, vendors, culinary artisans, painting, wine making, printmaking and more. One-day tickets are $25, two-day $40, kids 13 and under free. 457 Shirley Road in Elmer; go to AppelFarm.org.
Horse of a different color
A horse of a different color is used literally in Emerald City. As it is here in South Jersey — specifically on Surfside Pier, where their Venetian carousel features hand-painted horses (plus swings, chariots and spinning cups) in a multitude of lovely colors. 26th Street and the Boardwalk, Wildwood. MoreysPiers.com
Toto
Dorothy’s faithful companion is her Cairn terrier Toto. And she’s just as faithful to her little pooch. And truthfully, if it wasn’t for Toto biting Miss Gulch in the first place, there wouldn’t even be a story. Find your faithful friend at Dog Day Sunday, a pet adoption event with Beacon Animal Rescue at Woodland Village. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 2. 1943 North Route 9, Clermont. Go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
Scarecrow
Poor Scarecrow didn’t have a brain. But you do. Hopefully you’re putting it to good use. Why not test your knowledge at a game of Quizzo? Every Monday, grab your buddies and head to the Brick House Pub & Grille where you can test your smarts in categories that include general knowledge, picture I.D., sports, geography, history, music and entertainment. Prizes are given out for the 1st and 2nd placed teams. Along with Quizzo, you can take advantage of $2.50 Miller Lite drafts, $3 well drinks and a burger with fries for $6. 4450 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. BrickHouseNJ.com.
Tin Man
Sculptor Jose Chora, who owns Chora Leone Gallery in Somers Point with his wife Judy Leone (another Judy!) works primarily with metals, hence why we lovingly refer to him as our “Tin Man.” (No, he does not work in tin.) Chora’s incredible and whimsical works of art can be seen all over South Jersey from Ocean City (O.C. Fire Station’s 9/11 tribute where he used a beam from the World Trade Center; O.C. Arts Center; O.C. bike path at the foot of the 9th Street Bridge) to Tomatoe’s in Margate to AtlantiCare (right, sculpture park at AtlantiCare in E.H.T and a 16-foot flying kite sculpture at AtlantiCare Hospital in Atlantic City). However, you can always catch his work (Judy’s, too) at Chora Leone Gallery, 419 C Bethel Road, Somers Point. ChoraLeoneGallery.com.
Hot Air Balloon
Despite not having any real powers, the Wizard still does his darndest to get Dorothy back to Kansas, even offering to take her home personally in his hot air balloon. She never does get a lift, but little tykes have a chance to make up for that in the Hot Air Balloon ride on Playland’s Castaway Cove. 1020 Boardwalk, O.C. OceanCityFun.com.
Tornadoes
When a tornado hit Dorothy’s hometown, it lifted her house — with her still inside — and blew it all the way over the rainbow. Tornadoes that hit our area are, fortunately, not quite as strong and not very frequent. In fact, according to Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci, New Jersey averages just two tornadoes per year. Not so fortunately, right about now is when they hit. “The most active month for severe weather in South Jersey is June,” Martucci states.
Munchkins
The Munchkins were that group of vertically challenged, incredibly happy people who helped guide young Dorothy down part of the Yellow Brick Road so she could go on her merry way to find the Land of Oz. While not PC in any way, shape or form, the closest thing South Jersey has to Munchkinland takes place on July 20. Knee-High Buckle Buster Micro Wrestling Championship returns from 6-10 p.m. at Ducktown Tavern, 2400 Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $15-$50. Eventbrite.com.
The Wizard
Though Dorothy may be the main character, this dude got top billing in the title. Maybe he had special powers, maybe he just had a lot of common sense. It’s for the viewer to decide. Someone who does have special powers is medium Scot Edward Henry. Come 6:30 p.m., July 5, Henry will deliver detailed and moving messages from those in the spirit world to an audience at the West Cape May Fire Hall (732 Broadway, West Cape May). The two-hour event begins with a 10-minute guided meditation to help guests “relax and harmonize into a positive vibration for receiving spirit messages.” If you miss this show, he just booked another at the same time and place for Aug. 16, and you can also catch Henry at the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts (22 N. High St., Millville) at 6:30 p.m., July 26. Tickets are $55 per show. For info, go to ScotEdwardHenry.com.
‘Over the Rainbow’ almost tossed and other backstage turmoil
Some of the backstage drama during filming of “The Wizard of Oz” included, but is not limited to:
• Actress Margaret Hamilton (Wicked Witch of the West) got badly burned when she (as the witch) was to exit in a big poof of smoke. It causing her to be hospitalized for some time.
• Buddy Ebsen, the original actor cast as the Tin Man, was also hospitalized after having a severe allergic reaction to aluminum that was used in the silver makeup for his role. It was so bad that he had to be replaced by Jack Haley. The makeup was replaced, too.
• There was much upheaval with regard to directors. The film has at least six different directors at different times. Only one, Victor Fleming, was credited. The other five, which included George Cukor, Mervyn LeRoy and King Vidor, were not.
• MGM head honcho Louis B. Mayer wanted to omit the song “Over the Rainbow,” claiming that it slowed down the movie. Producers, smartly, fought for it to stay in. It got its comeuppance by eventually winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year and becoming Judy Garland’s signature song.
