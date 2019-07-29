This year Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City will host Woofstock Atlantic City. The event runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday Aug. 2 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
With nearly 100 vendors, this celebration of dogs, art and music will play host to speakers, demonstrations, live music and podcasts, plus lots of food and libations. The best part? You can bring your dog! Showboat is a dog-friendly hotel and all dogs are welcome to attend the festival as long as they are well behaved.
Tickets are $7 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $15 for a two-day pass. Kids 12 and under get in for free.
Showboat Hotel is located at 801 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com for more info.
— Ryan Loughlin
