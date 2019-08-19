Longport’s American Legion Post #469 will host “Wounded Warrior Week” this September with the arrival of Wounded Warrior, Joe Hahn, and his family at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10.
As a Navy SEAL, Hahn had both legs shattered on two separate occasions, undergoing extensive surgery and rehabilitation before returning to his unit. Those injuries combined with numerous traumatic brain injuries from nearby explosions eventually forced Hahn’s medical retirement from the Navy.
As a way to honor his service, the Hahn family will travel from Oklahoma for a one week, all-expense-paid vacation at the Jersey Shore. Legion members will greet the family at Philadelphia Airport and transport them in a local Jitney to the Ventnor Plaza shopping center where they will be in for a big surprise. Joe and his family members will be placed in a beautiful white convertible limo for a welcoming parade through the Downbeach communities, escorted by Longport, Margate and Ventnor Police and Fire Engines and a contingent of the American Legion Riders on their Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Assuming the flight arrives on time, the parade motorcade will begin at 5:30 p.m. from Ventnor Plaza, travel up Dorset Avenue to Atlantic Avenue and down to Longport where the family will be put up in a beautiful, beach block house for their vacation week.
The Legion encourages all local residents to come out along the parade route to cheer as the motorcade passes by.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.