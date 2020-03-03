New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships are once again returning to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall starting Thursday, March 5.
The top high school wrestlers from across the state will be at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall Thursday, March 5 through Saturday, March 7 to compete in the 2020 tournament. For the second year, girls’ championship wrestling will also be a part of the program.
All-session tickets are $40 and single-session reserve tickets are $10. Seniors, kids ages 2 to 12, and students with valid school ID are eligible for $2 tickets.
Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk. For more information or to order tickets, call 609-348-7512 or go to NJSIAA.org or BoardwalkHall.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.