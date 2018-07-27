Since John Lynch came on board at the Wildwoods Convention Center the year before its 2001 completion, pro wrestling — and more specifically any event presented by World Wrestling Entertainment, or the WWE for short— has consistently proven to be the most popular single-day draw of any show hosted in the building that sits right on Wildwood’s famous Boardwalk.
But it did not start out that way.
“I began working for the Convention Center the year before it opened, and the WWE was one of the first events I ever booked,” says Lynch, whose official title is director of sales. “We didn’t have the greatest turnout that first year because the very next night the WWE was in Atlantic City, and it marked the return of ‘The Rock’ (after a lengthy layoff).”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest headliners in WWE history, and went on to claim even bigger fame as an action-movie star.
“So after that debut I’m thinking we’re just not made for the WWE,” Lynch says. “But the following year the WWE was not in Atlantic City at the same time of year, and bam! Our relationship was just incredibly solid from that point on.”
The WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour returns 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, to the Oceanfront Arena in the Wildwoods Convention Center. The multi-bout card includes a highly anticipated rematch between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Rusev — a 6-foot, 304-pound behemoth nicknamed the Bulgarian Brute.
Lynch says the Oceanfront’s 5,000-seat capacity, combined with the fact that WWE Live events are not televised and therefore open to more athlete-fan intimacy, are reasons why wrestling fans flock to the Wildwoods each year.
“It’s a relatively small, intimate venue with no bad seats,” Lynch says. “The worst seat in our building is probably a medium-range seat anywhere else. And it is loud. I’d put the decibel-level roar of our crowd against any other building anywhere else, including big cities like Philadelphia.
“It’s exciting, and it’s what accounts for such a wide range of people who enjoy it,” he adds. “And when there’s no timetable imposed on it like with televised events, athletes interact with the audience more and it makes for a much more unique show.”
Currently, Rusev is considered one of the more villainous personas in the WWE, likely because of all the Soviet Bloc collusion accusations in the world of politics today. Despite that, Rusev is considered one of the most popular figures currently competing in the WWE. Love him or hate him, fans want to see Rusev in the ring.
The same might be said of one of the most popular WWE wrestlers in history, John Cena, a past Wildwoods participant who has been labeled “the most polarizing professional wrestler ever” by renowned wrestling commentator Jim Ross.
“That’s how it can often be in the WWE — one year you’re booed and hated, and the next year you’re beloved,” Lynch says. “Rusev likes to get the crowd agitated. He’ll be in there doing what he does best, which is firing up the crowd.”
That crowd can range from grade-school kids to their septuagenarian grandparents, and from the garage mechanic to the Wall Street wizard and every demographic in between.
“I like to call it a potpourri of America,” Lynch says. “It’s an event that people look for on our calendar and actually plan their vacations around attending. And I mean you’ve got every age and social status in that building, often with family members rooting against one another in terms of who they want to see win.”
Three of the biggest female WWE stars will be in Wildwood on Saturday. They include Asuka and Carmella — who waged a heated battle against one another in Pittsburgh recently for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, with Carmella coming out on top — and Becky Lynch, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion born in Ireland.
“Personally, being that my last name is Lynch, I’m looking forward to Becky Lynch’s match and will be rooting for her,” says John Lynch. “There’s no relation, but we Irish stick together.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.