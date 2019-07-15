It's time for a few beachfront bodyslams.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) brings the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour event to the Oceanfront Arena at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The championship belt will be on the line when Universal Champion Seth Rollins competes against Baron Corbin. Also that evening is the Raw Women's Championsip Match, featuring Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans.
Other WWE superstars in action include Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, The Miz, The Usos, Alexa Bliss, Samoa Joe, Robert Roode and Naomi among others
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are available at the Wildwoods Convention Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.