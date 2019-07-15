WWE Seth Rollins John Cena

Seth Rollins will defend his title in Wildwood this Saturday.

It's time for a few beachfront bodyslams.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) brings the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour event to the Oceanfront Arena at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The championship belt will be on the line when Universal Champion Seth Rollins competes against Baron Corbin. Also that evening is the Raw Women's Championsip Match, featuring Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans.

 Other WWE superstars in action include Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, The Miz, The Usos, Alexa Bliss, Samoa Joe, Robert Roode and Naomi among others

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are available at the Wildwoods Convention Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

