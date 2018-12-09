1) Eat, drink and join a good cause. For the fourth year in a row, Willow Creek Winery & Farm is hosting its "Paws & Pinot" event. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, join the fun at this unique holiday event that's loaded with great shopping, live music, adoptable pets and, naturally, incredible wine.
2) The 'Paws' part. Three animal organizations will be there — Beacon Animal Rescue, Humane Society of Ocean City and XXXXXXXX. Each will have info and sell merch, but best of all, they will have adorable cats and dogs on hand who are ready and willing to be adopted. If you are looking for your new lifetime companion, come meet these awesome pets who are ready to move into their FURever home.
3) The 'Pinot' part. Willow Creek Winery is one of the top wineries, not just in Cape May County, but in the state of New Jersey. Each year around this time, they "uncork," if you will, their award-winning pinot noir. On this day only, there will be a special tasting of this locally grown, produced and bottled-estate pinot that you just won't want to miss.
4) Shop local. XXXX vendors of local craftsmen and artisans will also be strewn throughout the gorgeous winery selling their wares which make fantastic gifts and stocking stuffers. Look for mosaic artist Fabrice Allen, XXXX
