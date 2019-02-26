Downward dog will be the official position of the day at Beacon Animal Rescue's Yoga Fundraiser which takes place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Sea Isle City Library. The class will run for one hour, focusing heavily on any and all animal-themed poses and will be taught by certified yoga instructor Nicole Crudele. All ages and yoga levels are welcome to participate and guests are required to bring their own mats. There is a $10 minimum donation required and T-shirts will be available for purchase. All proceeds go to Beacon Animal Rescue.
The Sea Isle City Library is located at 4800 Central Ave in Sea Isle City. For more info go to Facebook.com/BeaconAnimalRescue.
