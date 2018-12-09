ATLANTIC CITY BALLET’S THE NUTCRACKER
CAESARS // 7 P.M. SATURDAY, DEC. 15 AND 4 P.M. SUNDAY, DEC. 16; $40, $45, $50
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Atlantic City Ballet returns with their magnificent production of “The Nutcracker” just in time for Christmas. The Atlantic City Ballet was formed in 1982 by Phyllis Papa and is made up of professional dancers from all over the globe. The company offers fully-staged performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives, all the while maintaining the highest level of excellence. Splendid costumes, a magnificent score and beautiful dancing highlight this top-notch show.
