Boardwalk Hall is about to get a whole lot busier. It was just announced that the Arena Football League will add an Atlantic City team as part of a 2019 expansion plan.
Fans are able to go to www.AtlanticCityAFL.com to submit a suggestion for the new team’s name. The final name choices will be selected and subsequently made available for fan vote. The winning name will be announced a few weeks after the voting period has ended, and the individual who submitted the winning team name will receive a special AC team prize pack.
The deal is subject to final approval and execution of a license agreement with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA).
The 2019 season will feature a 12-game regular season schedule. The new team is currently conducting a search for a head coach, which will be announced in the coming weeks. The head coach will be responsible for assembling the team’s football coaching staff, and the team roster. The time, date and location of open player tryouts will be announced soon.
Fans may secure season tickets now for the new Atlantic City Arena Football team with a $50 deposit per seat, or $75 for VIP seats, by calling 609-783-9494.
