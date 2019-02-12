What better way to spend Presidents Day than by rolling around on a pair of skates? Young’s Skating Center in Mays Landing invites everyone to do just that during their Presidents Day All Day Skate, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. For just $8.75 all guests will be provided with five hours of skating as well as skate rental and a free lunch consisting of either a hot dog or a slice of pizza along with a soft drink. Games, prizes and snacks will be up for grabs throughout the event. Young’s Skating Center is located at 763 Park Road in Mays Landing. For more info go to YoungsSkatingCenter.com
Ryan Loughlin
