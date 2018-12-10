If you think about it, it's kinda surprising that Elvis doesn't have his own PEZ dispenser already. While this fact may be head scratching, it is alas no longer an issue, as the folks over at IT'SUGAR — the Willy Wonka-esque candy store with locations on both the Atlantic City and Ocean City Boardwalks — have released not one, but TWO versions of The King of Rock 'n' Roll's namesake PEZ dispenser.
The Elvis PEZ-ley dispensers boast both '60s and '70s-era versions of The King and are available exclusively at IT'SUGAR retail shops for $3.99 (or online for $4.99). Both come with three PEZ candy refills and are boxed in retro-style packaging. Grab one (or two) for the music lover in your life this holiday season.
