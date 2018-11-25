Cape May will host an old-fashioned tree-lighting ceremony at the Rotary Park Bandstand 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Joining in the fun will be a presentation by the Lower Cape May Regional High School choir and, of course, Santa. Look for Cape May City officials, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities to participate, as well.
Rotary Park is located on the 400 block of Lafayette Street. Go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com for more.
— Pamela Dollak
