Peach Pie
Buy Now

Whip out your apron, because the popular and quite delicious Margate Farmers Market's annual peach pie contest is here. Taking place Thursday, July 19, in Steve & Cookie's parking lot (9700 Amherst Ave., Margate), registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with judging to follow at 10 a.m. This is a serious competition for amateur bakers only.

Aside from being an amateur, the other rules are: it must be a pie or cobbler made with Jersey Fresh peaches only and you must provide your recipe. Third and second place winners receive $25 and $50 gift cards to Steve & Cookie's respectively, while first place gets a $75 gift card, as well as automatic entry into the New Jersey state finals.

Pre-registration and more info can be found at SteveAndCookies.com/peach.

— Pamela Dollak

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.