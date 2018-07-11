Whip out your apron, because the popular and quite delicious Margate Farmers Market’s annual peach pie contest is here. Taking place Thursday, July 19, in Steve & Cookie’s parking lot (9700 Amherst Ave., Margate), registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with judging to follow at 10 a.m. This is a serious competition for amateur bakers only.
Aside from being an amateur, the other rules are: it must be a pie or cobbler made with Jersey Fresh peaches only and you must provide your recipe. Third and second place winners receive $25 and $50 gift cards to Steve & Cookie’s respectively, while first place gets a $75 gift card, as well as automatic entry into the New Jersey state finals.
Pre-registration and more info can be found at
SteveAndCookies.com/peach
