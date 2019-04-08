You know that summer is just around the corner when Wildwood starts to wake up from its winter slumber. This year the official wake up call runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, with the grand re-opening of Morey's Piers' Mariner's Pier. This year is a special one for Morey's as it kicks off its 50th season at the shore. Special events will be held throughout the coming months in celebration of this occasion.
Morey's Piers is located at 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood. For more info, go to MoreysPiers.com
