OK, we know. Night in Venice does not take place on any Boardwalk. But it’s such a huge annual event that we would be remiss if we left this out.
It’s been 64 years since Night in Venice first debuted in Ocean City, and it’s still going strong. This year it takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, July 28, and though it’s changed a bit over the decades — most recently with the addition of celebrity grand marshals, as well as the expansion of a weekend’s worth of events —it’s still the same party-packed community festivity that it always was.
“It’s really part of the fabric of Ocean City,” says Ocean City 4th Ward Councilman Bobby Barr. “What people remember about Ocean City are the fun times they had with friends and family, and a key part of that is Night in Venice.”
Night in Venice is, primarily, a bayfront boat parade. Boats — as well as bayfront homes — are welcome to participate in the friendly competition by decorating their properties (whether vessel or home) according to an annual theme. While the suggested theme this year is “TV’s Greatest Hits,” it’s often an any-theme-will-do type of competition, with home and boat owners going rogue in their decorating.
In addition to the parade, each of the grand marshals — Maks Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing With the Stars,” Olympian Gymnast and former “DWTS” winner Laurie Hernandez, former Philadelphia Eagle Jon Dorenbos, and Jackie Evancho from “America’s Got Talent” — will participate in weekend events on the Boardwalk, from a magic show with Dorenbos 8 p.m. Friday; dance classes with Chmerkovskiy at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday; a meet and greet with Hernandez and Chmerkovskiy 11 a.m. Saturday; and a performance by Evancho with the Ocean City POPS 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Go to OCNJ.US for more information.
— Danielle Davies
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.