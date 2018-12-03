Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade will travel down Asbury Avenue between Sixth and 11th street beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Seasonal lights, garland, wreaths and bows adorn the avenue while the parade brings a variety of bands, floats and more.
This year’s parade features high school bands from: Ocean City High School, Pitman High School, Mainland Regional High School — plus the Pennsport String Band. The cast of Ocean City Theatre Company’s “Annie” also will join the lineup, singing selections from the popular musical. Look, too, for Mays Landing Dance Works, Starstruck Dance Academy and the Ocean City Junior Raiders Cheer squad to provide additional entertainment. And the choirs from Upper Township Elementary and Middle Schools will be in the parade as well as sing in front of City Hall at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue after the event.
Shops will remain open late so that spectators can take some time to shop or dine on downtown Asbury Avenue.
As part of the annual tradition, Santa Claus provides a finale to the parade, greeting boys and girls by horse-and-carriage. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
