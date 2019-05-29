Regal Cinema's Summer Movie Express returns for another season in 2019, featuring $1 movies all summer long. This kid-friendly festival will run at over 340 theatres nationwide. Regal will offer two movies at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Will Rogers Institute, which promotes and funds medical research of cardiopulmonary diseases and purchases neonatal ventilator equipment for medical facilities across the country.
“Summer Movie Express is one of the hottest annual deals Regal offers to its moviegoers. We invite people of all ages to join us for three months of fun and entertainment as we feature family-friendly blockbusters,” said Ken Thewes, Regal’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience.”
This year’s Summer Movie Express program will begin at The Regal Cinemas in Mays Landing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 run for 11 weeks, ending on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The program will feature a fantastic lineup of ‘G’ and ‘PG’ movies including, but not limited to:
Paddington 2 (PG) How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG) Smallfoot (PG)
Despicable Me 3 (PG) The Secret Life of Pets (PG)
The Lego Movie (PG) The Grinch (PG)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG)
For a complete list of movies, go to Regmovies.com/promotions/summer-movie-express.
