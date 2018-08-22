Wildwood fireworks

Fireworks in Wildwood

 PROVIDED/

It may be hard for some (most?) of us to believe, but summer is just about over. But instead of crying about it, why not head to Wildwood and give everyone’s favorite season a proper sendoff? From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, Wildwood’s End of Summer Beach Bash and Bonfire, located on the beach at Rio Grande Ave., will include a game garden, s’mores pits as well as food and drink for purchase. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Fireworks will immediately follow at 10 p.m. Go to WildwoodsNJ.com.

— Ryan Loughlin

Get our Best Bets at the Jersey shore delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, just in time to plan your weekend!

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.