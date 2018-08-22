It may be hard for some (most?) of us to believe, but summer is just about over. But instead of crying about it, why not head to Wildwood and give everyone’s favorite season a proper sendoff? From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, Wildwood’s End of Summer Beach Bash and Bonfire, located on the beach at Rio Grande Ave., will include a game garden, s’mores pits as well as food and drink for purchase. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Fireworks will immediately follow at 10 p.m. Go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
— Ryan Loughlin
