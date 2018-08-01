Avalon baby parade

The Avalon Baby Parade, pictured, as well as Cape May’s will take place this week.

 PROVIDED

Baby parades

Both Avalon and Cape May will host their baby parades this week. Avalon’s takes place 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, and travels down 21st Street to Veterans Plaza. If interested in participating, head to the parking lot of Shamrock Deli, 2089 Ocean Drive, at 5:30 p.m. Awards will be given out after in the following categories (among others): Most Unique Costume; Best Riding Theme; Happiest Baby Award; Two of a Kind (Best Matching Costumes); Best Beach Baby; Dressed to the Nines. Cape May’s begins 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Congress Place and Beach Avenue. The Grand Marshal, Queen Maysea Sydney Duran, will lead the procession down Beach Avenue from Congress Street to Howard Street where the parade ends. Folks are invited to Congress Hall following the parade, where awards will be given out for: Pretty Baby; Decorated Baby Carriage; Children in Fancy Dress; Children in Comic Dress; Decorated on Wheels; Best Float; and Best Overall. Go to VisitAvalonNJ.com and DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com, respectively for more info.

Crab and beer fests

On Saturday, Aug. 4, Wildwood and Cape May are hosting deliciously fun crab fests. Wildwood’s 9th annual New Jersey State Crab Festival takes place in front of Ice House Restaurant, 4415 Park Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be bushels of blue claws, crabby Bloody Marys, crab races, kids activities and a beer garden in a festive “block party” atmosphere. Live music will be provided by Forever Young at 2 p.m. and Parrotbeach at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Go to IceHouseRestaurantWildwoodNJ.com. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cape May will host its Craft Beer & Crab Fest at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. The day-long event includes foods like pulled pork and crab cake sandwiches, hot dogs, pretzels, empanadas, BBQ and more. Craft beer vendors are from near and far and include, but are not limited to, Cape May Brewery, 7 Mile Brewery, Cold Spring Brewing Co., Ludlam Island Brewery, Slack Tide Brewery, Bucket Brigade Brewery. Live musical performers throughout the day will be The HoneyHawks, Jake Tavill, The Max Feinstein Project, James Calleo, and High Waisted. Craft, apparel and collectibles vendors will be on site, as will acrobat sna djugglers to entertain the kids. Go to CapeMayMAC.org for more.

National Lighthouse Day

Two towns — Atlantic City and Cape May — will celebrate National Lighthouse Day on Tuesday, Aug. 7. New Jersey’s tallest lighthouse, the Absecon Lighthouse, wil have free climbs for kids 11 and younger from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wine and live jazz from the Eddie Morgan Band will be available for adults from 4 to 7 p.m. for a $20 tickets. The lighthouse is located at 31 A. Rhode Island Ave., A.C. Go to AbseconLighthouse.org. Down at the Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May State Park (215 Lighthouse Ave.), activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. such as climbs, live music, animals from the Cape May County Zoo, talks by members of the Coast Guard, vendors and more. Tickets to climb are $8 for adults, free for kids. Go to CapeMayMAC.org

