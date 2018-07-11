St. Babs Church in Cape May Court House is hosting two full days of family fun that includes something for every member of your brood.
It starts with a community yard sale 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 14, where you can expect bargains, food, music and games for all ages.
Also on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., as well as from 2 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, the Sticks Fest takes place. Fifty bands including, but certainly not limited to, Silent Culture, The Gettysburg Address, The Clavicles and so many more, will perform in this musical fundraiser, with proceeds going to Family Promise of Cape May County. Tickets are $20 for one day, $30 for both days.
Sunday also seconds as Family Music Day from 1 to 4 p.m. where musicians will be on hand for songs and instructions on the guitar, piano, drums, bells and violin. Try your hand at an instrument and learn how to play a simple song, then join in the first-ever St. Babs choir. A donation of $10 is suggested.
St. Babs is located at 321 N. Delsea Drive in Cape May Court House. Call 609-849-8826 for more info or find St. Babs on Facebook.com.
