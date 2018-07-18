If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you might want to add the Wildwoods to your summer to-do list. While there’s no doubt that the Wildwoods are home to plenty of nightlife, there’s something for everyone this weekend.
In fact, Wildwood is so family friendly these days that it might come as a bit of a surprise. As evidenced by the Wildwoods’ opposition to the MTV-produced show “Jersey Shore” filming its reunion series in town, Wildwood has fully embraced its developing family-friendly status.
“This isn’t the Wildwood of 20 years ago,” says Russ Simmons, executive director of the Wildwood Arts Foundation and social media manager of the Wildwood Business Improvement District Management Corporation (BID).
“It’s completely different,” says Simmons, of Wildwood’s transition to family-friendly destination. “It’s like a best-kept secret.”
Need proof? Head there this weekend for an array of activities that spans both generations and interests. You won’t be disappointed.
A colorful run
First, get your heart rate up with the Race Roll Dye 5K Color Run, taking place 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at Rio Grande Avenue and the Boardwalk. It’s part exercise, part color run, part inflatable obstacle course and all fun. Run or walk on the boards and the beach and get bombarded with color. Your registration includes T-shirt, bib and other race day goodies. Kids under 10 are free with an adult registration. Registration starts at 7 a.m. on race day. Go to RaceRollDye.com for more information.
Beach hockey and lacrosse
If spectating is more your sport, head to the Sticks in the Sand Beach Hockey Tournament or the Sand Slam Beach Lacrosse Tournament on Wildwood Beach between Schellenger and Juniper avenues. Catch two sports tournaments, both hosted by Morey’s Piers, on Saturday and Sunday, while soaking in the sun. Go to MoreysPiers.com/events for more information.
Food and music
On Saturday, be sure to stop by the WildFest Food Truck and Music Festival at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue. The kids can play in a Kids Zone complete with an inflatable village, while the adults shop vendors, check out the grub from close to 20 food trucks and kick back with a beer in the cigar lounge with music by Arsenal NJ, Full Disclosure, Eddie Morgan & Redk’d 4 Jazz. The free event is from 4 to 10 p.m. Go to DinaMediaGroup.com for more information.
Art and craft (beer)
Looking for something creative? Head to the first-ever Art and Craft (Beer) Festival hosted by the Wildwood Arts Foundation. The Saturday-afternoon festival, which takes place from 3 to 10 p.m. at Byrne Plaza at 3400 Pacific Ave., will offer attendees the chance to participate in a community mural, art projects, and beer tasting from Wildwood’s own MudHen Brewing Co. Go to TheWildwoodArts.org for more information.
Christmas in July
If the heat has you a tad wistful for December, head to Wildwood Crest from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, for their first-annual Christmas in July Festival, held at Sunset Lake along New Jersey Avenue from Atlanta to Miami avenues. With holiday decorations and plenty of candy-themed holiday activities for kids, the event comes complete with live Christmas pop and rock musical performances with the Mango Men and a visit from Santa Claus. Go to WildwoodCrest.org for more.
Free concert
Finish off your weekend with free entertainment. At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, head to Fox Park Amphitheater at Burk and Ocean avenues for a free show with the Mahoney Brothers.
For more, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
