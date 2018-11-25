The Jersey Shore POPS, conducted by Linda Gentille, will make its Gateway Playhouse debut — twice — at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Here's what you need to know about this fun "Holiday POPS" performance.
1) Doo Wop to dueling violins. This special holiday POPS' yuletide musical celebration will have a little something for everyone. Look for performances by Linda Gentille, Jacklyn Buckingham, The Dueling Violins and Keith Hickman, and holiday classics such as "White Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Hallelujah" and many more.
2) The family that plays together ... Mother-and-daughter team Susan and Amina Elsayed, better known as The Dueling Violins, will be featured . Susan is a former Concert Master of the Ocean City POPS. The two have performed with the POPS since 2009 and have become one of the orchestra's most popular attractions.
3) The sincerest form of flattery. Guest star Keith Hickman has the ability to impersonate original artists in virtually any genre of music from Andrea Bocelli to ACDC. Hickman has worked extensively in Nashville on his own projects, as well as performed as a background singer for legends such as Ronnie Milsap.
4) Broadway baby. Also performing is singer Jacklyn Buckingham, who has performed in numerous musicals including "Les Miserables," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "The World Goes 'Round" and "Cabaret." She is currently a member of the Shaken Not Stirred Players, whose “Broadway By Request” show has wowed area audiences.
5) Maestro, please. It wouldn't be a Jersey Shore POPS concert without Conductor and Founder Linda Gentille. When not conducting the Jersey Shore Pops, Gentille is an in-demand entertainer, arranging music and traveling the world with her own big band orchestra, and conducting and performing over 75 concerts each year.
6) Need a ticket? Tickets for Holiday POPS are $40 and can be purchased at GatewayByTheBay.org or in person at the Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
