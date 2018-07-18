Lucy the Elephant, our very own world-famous National Historic Landmark, will celebrate her 137th birthday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21, with an open-to-the-public party that honors her role in the construction of the railroad on Absecon Island in the late 1800’s. (Rain date is Sunday.) Here are 4 things to know about it:
1) Train rides
The highlight of the “mammoth-size” (get it?) birthday party are rides on a trackless train between Decatur and Cedar Grove avenues in Margate all day long.
2) Carnival-like food and fun
Mackie the stilt walker will be, well, stilt-walking around, greeting all birthday party guests. There will also be carnival-like games, prizes and food like hot dogs, soda, soft pretzels, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, ice cream and funnel cakes. Sing “Happy Birthday” to Lucy at 3 p.m. and you can even partake in some birthday cake.
3) Mini golf, tours, slides and other rides
A 9-hole mini-golf course will be set up for kids to play, as well as a giant water slide, a bounce house, skee ball, and a slip ‘n’ slide. Tours of Lucy will be offered every half hour. So dress comfortably to have fun, but also dress to get wet.
4) Book signing
Evelyn Johnson, author of Lucy’s official bedtime storybooks, will be present to sign copies of her highly acclaimed children’s books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets for rides and attractions are $1 each and will be sold under the main tent at Lucy. Note there will be no parking at Lucy this day. Satellite parking will be available at the Margate Municipal Building playground, Vendome Avenue between Winchester and Monmouth avenues. A complimentary Jitney shuttle will run every 15 minutes between the playground and Lucy all day.
Lucy is located at 9200 Atlantic Ave. in Margate. Go to LucyTheElephant.org or call 609-823-6473 for more info.
— Pamela Dollak
