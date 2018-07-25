cotton candy
Cotton candy really is a summer food. Carnivals, boardwalks and amusement parks seem to specialize in the stuff, and if you are hitting up one of those, it is most likely during the summer. That’s why it makes perfect sense that National Cotton Candy Day falls on Tuesday, July 31.

In honor of the special day, Morey’s Piers in Wildwood will offer free cotton candy July 31 to season pass holders and BOGO cotton candy to all pier guests. Pretty sweet.

Morey’s Piers is located at 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood.

Go to MoreysPiers.com for more.

— Ryan Loughlin

