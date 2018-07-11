The annual New Jersey State BBQ Championship is back. This year it runs Friday to Sunday, July 13 to 15, on Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood.
During the course of the three-day festival, 65 teams will compete for the state title, which will allow them to move on to the national championship. Live cooking demonstrations and delicious barbecue will be available for non-participants. Meanwhile, the Anglesea Blues Festival will also be raging on at the Wildwoods main stage. Performers include Mike Guldin and Rollin & Tumbin (7:30 p.m. Friday), Frank Bey and Company (7:30 p.m. Saturday) and Joe Donato & Dr. Cheeko (1:30 p.m. Sunday).
Both events are free to attend. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Go to NJBBQ.com or AngleseaBlues.com.
—Rebecca King
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.