Its a big week for foodies in Atlantic City as the return of Savor Borgata is quickly approaching. This culinary dream-come-true will feature Iron Chefs serving up some of their tastiest morsels as well as individual classes, seminars and tastings on a variety of food-themed concepts. Check out our full story on it!

Still hungry? This week we explore all that Hard Rock's Flavor Tour has to offer. A sprawling fancy version of a food court, this concept from George Siganos covers all the bases. See what Scott Cronick had to say about it.

