Beware the hidden gem. Ballamor Golf Club, like the middle child of a large family, occasionally gets overlooked.
First, the Egg Harbor Township facility had to emphasize its change from private to public-course status a few years back. In recent times, it became one of three establishments owned by the Ottinger Golf Group.
And one of the siblings is famous. Atlantic City Country Club, steeped in history, stands a few miles away in Northfield. Scotland Run, in Williamstown, is the other sister property. All three courses are linked, in terms of membership privileges, and all three win awards. Each has been selected among New Jersey’s Top 10 courses according to Golfweek magazine, which surveys some 3,600 courses with more than 850 course ratings and awards establishments by state.
So what would make Ballamor unique?
“The course has been underrated, I think, because of its proximity to Atlantic City Country Club,” says Mike Burke, the director of golf for both properties. “But the word keeps getting out about it. The course is tree-lined, giving you the feeling of being the only person on a hole. It has a boatload of bunkers and will penalize you for being in the rough, but the fairways are wide open and generous. The greens are large.”
And it’s an excellent facility for traditional players. While the golf movement favors shorter courses to speed play, Ballamor still appeals to those who want to be challenged off the tee. A championship distance of 7,098 yards is rare for this area, while tee boxes of 6,681, 6,267 and 5,932 yards accommodate the ability range of most players. The most forward tee set is 5,238 yards.
“One thing I love about Ballamor is the flexibility of the tee boxes,” Burke says of the five designated driving areas. “We all have egos when we play. It’s nice to be able to move up (shorter distance) without having to go to the most forward set.”
Burke touts the opening hole, a straight-forward par-5 of 489 yards from the mid tees. It spreads the traffic flow out and provides what Burke considers “a benign par-5 to start the course. Nobody wants to have a tough start and ruin their round on the first hole.”
No, the major hurdle comes from holes five, eight and nine. The fifth is the toughest hole, at 551 yards from the mid tees. It is a dogleg left par-5 that requires a strong drive to nestle between two fairway traps, a low iron or hybrid, then a high iron to a large green. Getting ones third shot close to the pin on this long hole will be tricky.
Although eight is listed as one of the easiest holes, it’s a 178-yard par-3, uphill and “almost always into the wind,” Burke says. It is bordered by bunkers and accented by a two-tiered green with six different pin positions. A pin placement on the top half may require a different club selection than if it’s on the bottom portion.
The ninth is a 411-yard par-4 and a favorite of Barry Shewalter, the head golf professional at ACCC.
“You are looking at an intimidating huge pond across the fairway, for which you have to hit 150-220 yards to carry (depending on where a person tees off),” Shewalter says “and then you often have a blind shot to the green. You can see the pin, but not the green, because of a mound.”
That leads to a long green, uphill and perhaps 100 feet from the front to back edge.
Brian Bakic, the head professional at Ballamor, is a big fan of 18. The finishing hole is barely par-5 distance, 480 yards from the mid tees. Yet it doglegs right and the approach shot flirts with a large body of water on the right side. The hole offers a risk-reward proposition.
“Even if you play it safe along the left side, there are bunkers and even the lay-up shot is not too easy,” he says. “It’s also the last hole, maybe your last approach shot of the day. You are encouraged to go for the green in two and that’s the risk-reward component.”
Go for glory, and hit the green. Or miss the green, and watch the ball swim.
Hey, why else are you out there?
TAP-INS: Crowd-pleaser Jim Bannach adds an entertainment “birdie” every Wednesday throughout the summer. He is talented singer and keyboardist. Bannach appears from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Happy hour food and drink prices accompany his performance until 6:30 p.m.
