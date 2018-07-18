The five-hour round.
An unfortunate by-product of golf’s record popularity is jammed courses and slow play.
This is a revered, yet difficult game, with the perceived normal round time bordered on one side by tradition and on the other by the social-media age of impatience. A round exceeding four hours begins to feel long and if it goes past the four and-one-half hour mark it becomes what Blue Heron Pines owner Ron Jaworski calls “kryptonite.”
It may also affect whether one can play. If a course gets a reputation for slow pace, late-afternoon rounds will be curtailed because they can’t be finished before sunset.
Yet who wants to tell other people how to handle themselves on the course? Almost nobody.
So here’s a list of observations provided by club pros, rangers, players, USGA websites and readers, offered in the spirit of helping everyone.
One pro noted that if you took 30 seconds for each swing and took 100 strokes, you would play in 50 minutes. Thus anything that trims the time between shots will quicken one’s round substantially, and boost the comfort level of others. Here’s a few tips to help you keep on pace.
1. Lost balls. This one drives players nuts because it disrupts momentum. The old regulation allows five minutes to look for a lost shot, but that was established before courses became more crowded. If a ball isn’t found in half that time, you will rarely have a playable shot if you find it. If it doesn’t show up in half the time, you can accept the stroke penalty and drop a ball in play. The USGA, in fact, is in the process of chopping the five-minute wait time to three. Clubs advocate that at least one person in the group should hit while a lost ball is being sought.
2. Play ready golf. That means studying your putt while others are putting, so you have an idea what to do when it’s your turn. Another informal tip is “putting out.” Golf’s “away” rule eats up time on the green. Whomever is furthest away is supposed to hit next. But it would speed time to let a person finish his entire putting process before the next person hits, rather than each person marking his ball after a missed putt. Multiply that time savings by four people and 18 holes. It will matter.
3. Carts. Park them behind the green rather than 10 yards in front of the green, officials say. Parking in front of the green forces you to walk back toward the previous tee, preventing people behind you from hitting. Don’t tabulate your score on the green, wait until the next tee.
4. Play the best tee box for you. This is a big one that people have rapidly caught on to. Some forward tees, for instance, will take a body of water out of play. This will help high-handicappers or beginners avoid penalties and delays.
5. Know how far you hit each club and how you feel on a certain day. Being 125 yards out could mean a 9-iron, 8-iron, even a wedge for some. Wind can affect distance, as can knowledge of how you are striking the ball on a given day. If you are playing in a cart, bring a couple clubs to the ball. That’s better than deciding on a different club after your partner already drove his cart to the other side of the course to hit his shot.
6. Practice early. You want to arrive at least 20-30 minutes before your tee time if you want to practice (advisable), perhaps even more if you have a distance from the clubhouse to the first tee.
7. Course TLC. Rake the traps if you have been in them. Your footprint will be erased and players behind you will be grateful. Ball marks. The place your ball hits the green leaves a mark. You can repair it right away with a metal device that has two prongs. Push around the edges of the depression. If this is repaired right away, the mark will clear up in about two days. Otherwise, it could be two weeks.
8. Numbers. It’s a game of foursomes. If you are in a group of two, you will likely be paired with two other people to create a foursome. Exceptions might be if you are playing later or only going nine holes.
9. Try to laugh. It’s a tough game on a good day. And at least you are not in the office.
BONUS IDEAS:
Play more scramble or best-ball formats, allowing everyone to play from the best shot amid the group. Play a tee-shot penalty from where the ball went our rather than hit another tee shot. Remember that if you grab something to eat after nine holes, you lose your place to the people behind you.
