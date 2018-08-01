There’s a new way to keep score.
A seismic industry shift, hybrid tee boxes, became reality yesterday at McCullough’s Emerald Golf Links. They appear as a scorecard feature, not an actual set of tees, and will be represented as gold/white according to Tom Sullivan, general manager of the Egg Harbor Twp. facility named for mayor Sonny McCullough.
In recent years, hybrid tees have become fashionable, with tee shots originating from either of two boxes indicated on the card. In this case, a drive may originate on one hole from a gold tee. On another, it will be white.
The gold/white hybrid forms a new yardage total, shortening the layout for some players, lengthening it for others. At McCullough’s, gold/white produces a 5,669 yard layout, a couple hundred yards longer than the gold of 5,244 and less than the white at 6,132.
The back tees, blue, haven’t changed. They are 6,535 yards. Red tees, the most forward, are 4,550.
This innovation follows an early-season decision to move tee boxes up on eight of the holes: one, three, seven, eight, 10, 12, 14 and 17.
Everybody get something. Someone lengthening the course gets more of a driving challenge. Someone shortening the course makes high irons, pitch shots and putting more important, because the length of one’s drive is less of an issue. And the club will be able to accommodate more rounds, as players complete the course more quickly.
“We want to make this more fun, especially for seniors, ladies and beginners,” Sullivan says. “We want to attract more players who will see this as a nice challenge. As people haven gotten older, for instance, they are not hitting the ball as far as they used to, but they would still like to be hitting a mid-iron shot from 100-150 yards out rather than a low iron from, say, 180 yards, on their second shot.”
There is precedent for this sentiment. The United States Golf Association’s Play It Forward theme encourages people to hit from the tee box that best reflects their ability. Most players, for example, should not hit from the back tees; they won’t reach the green in regulation.
“We can tell, from reading the industry magazines to paying attention to what our players want that this is a smart thing to do,” Sullivan indicates. “This is the least expensive change we can make for the maximum impact.”
Other measures had already been done to speed play and expand the base for this course, which opened in 2002. The rough was trimmed, allowing balls to be found more easily and set up more workable follow-up shots.
McCullough’s was built on rolling terrain at the site of a former landfill and features elevated views and layouts resembling famous golf holes in Scotland, Ireland, France and England. The course won’t intimidate novice players, but will offer enough to low-handicap players. There won’t be many trees, but players will find rolling hills, fescue that play the role of deep rough and summertime breezes affecting hole length and club selection. Most greens are not protected by bunkers, allowing players the option of hitting low approach shots or punch-and-run shots onto some greens.
Sullivan says players tend to still favor mid or back tees from the 8th and 18th, which offer splendid elevations.
The eighth is the mayor’s favorite. It is designed after the 10th hole at Turnberry in Scotland, starts from an elevated tee and is a dogleg right at 385 yards. A pond mimics the ocean to the left on the original design. A unique fairway bunker with turf island in the center sits 75 yards from the green. If the tee shot is less than average, the bunker may encourage players to lay up in front of it on the second shot.
The 18th resembles Prestwick, Hole number four, in Scotland. It plays 348 yards from the mid-tees, downhill. A long creek on the right is out of bounds. A simple straight drive will result in a short iron to the hole.
TAP-INS: McCullough’s offers a nice deck, pub and bar area that can accommodate perhaps 200 patrons. The deck offers scenic views of the eighth, ninth and and 18th holes and features TV’s, which are popular on an NFL Sunday. Friday is “lobster fest” night throughout the end of summer.
