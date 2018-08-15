There’s a new way to practice. Try numbers, targets and swing planes. Colored balls, putting stations, personal instruction and a few holes of golf under the tutelage of a veteran coach.
The key to practice? Make it a game.
That’s an underlying principle for Bruce Chelucci’s weeknight clinics, conducted Tuesdays through Thursdays at three different Ron Jaworski courses in South Jersey, usually at 5 pm. Thursday “classes” unfold at Blue Heron Pines in Galloway and a recent session enrolled about 20 students. No seasonal commitment was required, attendees simply walked up and joined.
For $35, they received a packed program stretching until nearly dark. It included group and individual instruction, a cutting-edge putting session and the option to play some holes afterward.
“I think this is the hardest game around and next to impossible for someone to learn quickly and become good at,” Chelucci says. “It’s great to see people having a good time while they pick up on it.”
That’s the blueprint for Hammonton-area natives Sue Perna and Barbara Maimone. They are both about five years away from retiring from the school teaching system and observe golf with an eye to the future. They will ultimately stare at 400-yard holes, not just 401K’s. For Perna, this was her second clinic in a week.
“They help you with so much,” she says. “They are precise in showing you the mechanics, where to put your arms, how to shift your weight. There are rules about etiquette, they help us with that too.”
That view underscores golf’s difficult origins. Someone may have to learn from a parent, or on driving ranges, and then graduate to the big courses with rules, etiquette and consideration for other golfers. They face an uphill battle as many veteran players believe beginners slow up play.
Tension evaporates here. This clinic began at the driving range, where Chelucci provided group instruction on a particular concept. In this case, it was consistency, hitting the ground in the same place every time and lining up the butt end of the club with the ball during the swing. He then jumped over to where Stephanie Beritsky of Northfield lined up to hit. The focus fell to the swing mechanics, not results. Some swings were taken with no ball present. Some were taken with two balls. Beritsky followed through and began launching some nice iron shots.
Across the spectrum of practice mats, the results of instruction emerged. Shoulders turned, weight distributed, shots hit properly. Dribblers, hooks and sliced shots were irrelevant. Technique was. The teaching staff walked up and down the line, helping players individually. Each golfer received at least a few one-on-one pointers from instructors.
Putting drills followed, reflecting an essential, yet overlooked aspect of the sport. On average, 43 percent of the game is putting, yet few players devote enough warm-up time to it before the round.
Here, the participants took numerous putts from varied distances to the cup. They kept a tally of balls reaching targets or going into the hole. It was a potpourri — long putts, short ones, two-footers, medium-range strokes, glorified tap-ins. The point was to establish a feel for different length putts.
Some shots were “lags,” referring to the objective of getting a long putt of perhaps 40 feet to within two feet of the hole. The putting portion took place amid a sea of blue, orange, yellow and green balls.
Capping the clinic was the the chance to play a few holes with area golf legend Jim Fraser. His family not only owned Atlantic City Country Club and built Mays Landing Golf Club, but his father Leo was a national figure, serving as president of the entire PGA tour in the 1960’s. Jim Fraser served a long executive stint at both courses.
Chelucci has run this clinic for several years. It’s part of his overall teaching program, which includes the New Jersey Academy of Golf, geared more for individual lessons. Chelucci estimates having taught 3,000 students and was recently named the fourth best golf instructor in New Jersey, according to Golf Digest magazine.
“We want everybody to take something nice away from this,” he says. “We don’t separate people by gender, by age or by playing ability. One person brought a child here. One lady brought a dog.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.