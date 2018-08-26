PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE MMA
OCEAN RESORT // 6:30 P.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 30; $20, $35, $49, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: The road to the playoffs continue with PFL 7 at the Ocean Resort. The Professional Fighters League is unique amongst mixed martial arts leagues in that it contains a regular season, a postseason and championship. This year the league features 72 fighters in six different weight classes. Welterweights Robert Hale (5-2-0) and Ramazan Kuramagomedov (3-0-0) will face off in the main event Thursday night.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.